Rachel Gernat to serve as special prosecutor in attorney general investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rachel Gernat has been appointed to work with law enforcement on the investigation of former Attorney General Ed Sniffen.

Over the weekend, Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered the newly-appointed Attorney General Treg Taylor to begin an investigation on the accusations against Sniffen. Gernat will serve as the special prosecutor in the case.

Ten years ago, Gernat served as a prosecutor in the criminal division, mostly in sex crime cases. Gernat has also served on the Council of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and has reviewed records for child abuse allegations for the Anchorage Archdiocese.

