Advertisement

3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:34 PM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials say the blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

Sheriff’s officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Order-18 is now in effect
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
Wind chill warnings and wind chill advisories across Alaska
Dangerously cold wind chills across Alaska
101 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Monday
File: Key in Keyhole
New rental relief program opens preregistration for Alaskans struggling during COVID-19

Latest News

An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally
5 additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Ohio County Tuesday.
COVID-19 in Alaska: How the state reports coronavirus deaths
Kids' sled dog races in Willow
As one kids’ mushing event wraps up, organizers look ahead to next junior races
Alaska Zoo celebrates groundhog's day with porcupines.
Alaska Zoo celebrates Groundhog Day with porcupines