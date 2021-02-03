COVID-19 in Alaska: How the state reports coronavirus deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since cases of COVID-19 were first reported in Alaska nearly a year ago, there have been 279 people who have died with the virus — two of those being nonresidents.

On Jan. 20, the Department of Health and Social Services reported a record number of 24 deaths for the day. However, not all of them were recent. Tuesday saw another spike with 17 deaths reported. This time, none of them were recent.

The sudden uptick in reported COVID-19 deaths for a single day can seem alarming, but the state says there is a reason why a large number of deaths can sometimes get added to the dashboard: it’s due to the two main ways COVID-19 deaths are reported in the state.

Reporting by health care facilities

One way that COVID-19 deaths are reported in the state is through health care facilities. According to DHSS, this method is beneficial because it allows the state to report a death within days of it occurring.

If a patient passes after being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, the hospital makes a preliminary report of the death which then gets posted to the public via the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

However, because some patients may remain hospitalized for longer periods, have a more complex disease and death process, or die outside of Alaska, this method of reporting doesn’t always account for the full picture.

These more recent deaths are also not yet reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reporting through death certificates

The other way the state reports COVID-19 deaths is through a death certificate. This process takes longer, but DHSS says it represents the most accurate death count.

After the death certificate is filled out with the cause of death determined by a physician, it moves to the Health Analytics and Vital Records Section and is registered. The cause of death is sent to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics where it is manually reviewed and the cause of death is encoded by nosologists.

The certificate then goes back to the state records office, is updated if necessary, and then reported to the public via the state’s coronavirus dashboard. This method can take up to one to three weeks, which is why a large increase in COVID-19 deaths is sometimes suddenly reported.

Change in death counts

If needed, the Health Analytics and Vital Records Section will also handle corrections to death records. Corrections may change the overall death count if there is an error such as an incorrect state of residency. The corrections will also be sent to the National Center for Health Statistics.

According to the DHSS website, all COVID-19 deaths in Alaskans have had COVID-19 listed in part one or part two of their death certificates.

Part one of the certificates lists the disease, conditions or injuries that have specifically caused the death. Part two lists conditions that may have contributed to the death, but did not cause the death.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.