Day one of Anchorage Basketball and Cheer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday marked the first day of competition in the year 2021 for Anchorage basketball teams. While the whole experience was exciting, it was also a bit eerie due to some of the precautions put in place by Emergency Order-18. The biggest factor was that there were no fans in the stands which was extremely noticeable, free throws for both teams were so quiet you could hear a pin drop.

All of the athletes were required to wear masks at all times, meaning on the bench and in the game. Even the refs had to wear masks at all times throughout the game which lead to an interesting mask whistle set up for many.

However, it is like Bishop Tosi, a senior from Bartlett High School said in a pregame interview “It’s our first game of the season and we’ve been looking forward to it for a while. There have been a lot of setbacks but we are just happy to be out here.”

If it weren’t for the masks, you would have been able to see plenty of smiling faces on the court. This is just the first week of competition with the next set of varsity games taking place on Friday.

