Advertisement

Day one of Anchorage Basketball and Cheer

By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:54 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday marked the first day of competition in the year 2021 for Anchorage basketball teams. While the whole experience was exciting, it was also a bit eerie due to some of the precautions put in place by Emergency Order-18. The biggest factor was that there were no fans in the stands which was extremely noticeable, free throws for both teams were so quiet you could hear a pin drop.

All of the athletes were required to wear masks at all times, meaning on the bench and in the game. Even the refs had to wear masks at all times throughout the game which lead to an interesting mask whistle set up for many.

However, it is like Bishop Tosi, a senior from Bartlett High School said in a pregame interview “It’s our first game of the season and we’ve been looking forward to it for a while. There have been a lot of setbacks but we are just happy to be out here.”

If it weren’t for the masks, you would have been able to see plenty of smiling faces on the court. This is just the first week of competition with the next set of varsity games taking place on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 deaths, 140 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Anchorage fire crews respond to a call near Russian Jack Park.
Multiple people pulled from fire at Russian Jack Park apartment complex
KTUU
Flags across the state to be at half-staff to remember former state Rep. Cynthia Toohey
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
Healthy Living: Brittany Kuzma's story
Healthy Living: “My brain was dying,” Local woman shares her story of recovering from a rare autoimmune disease

Latest News

Kids' sled dog races in Willow
As one kids’ mushing event wraps up, organizers look ahead to next junior races
DIEHL RACING
Richie Diehl proves to be the real deal and wins Bogus 150
Alyeska Free ride
2021 IFSA Alyeska Jr. Freeride Classic
Updated conditions out at Skeetawk ski area.
Skeetawk lift to open back up this weekend