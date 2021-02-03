Advertisement

Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally

An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:49 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.

Wood is a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully pursued claims of voter fraud in court.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirms it’s looking into whether Wood himself voted legally.

At issue are comments Wood made to Atlanta station WSB-TV. He said he had purchased a home in South Carolina in April and suggested he had been living there.

Wood later clarified he has homes in both Georgia and South Carolina and says he only recently changed his official residency.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Order-18 is now in effect
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
Wind chill warnings and wind chill advisories across Alaska
Dangerously cold wind chills across Alaska
101 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Monday
File: Key in Keyhole
New rental relief program opens preregistration for Alaskans struggling during COVID-19

Latest News

5 additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Ohio County Tuesday.
COVID-19 in Alaska: How the state reports coronavirus deaths
Kids' sled dog races in Willow
As one kids’ mushing event wraps up, organizers look ahead to next junior races
Alaska Zoo celebrates groundhog's day with porcupines.
Alaska Zoo celebrates Groundhog Day with porcupines
Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles