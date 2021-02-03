Advertisement

Police looking for suspect involved in hit and run traffic collision

By Malia Barto
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are in the area of Old Seward Highway and Dowling Road and the highway and Tudor Road as officers look for a driver who fled the scene of a hit and run.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a traffic collision between two vehicles at the 400 block of Pearl Drive. Police say a man fled the scene on foot, going northbound on Austin Street near Pearl Drive. The suspect is described as a white, adult man with short brown hair, who was wearing a gray and orange jacket and a blue backpack.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 311.

There are currently no road closures, but the Anchorage Police Department is asking the public to follow officers’ instructions if in the area.

No injuries occurred during the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Forecasting Alaska : Consumer spending