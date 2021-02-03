No new deaths, 226 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 226 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents in Alaska on Wednesday.

Forty-eight of the new cases Wednesday were reported in nonresidents. Currently, the state death total is at 277 residents and two nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 51

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 17

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 7

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 58

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 6

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 3

Petersburg Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 3

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 6

Dillingham Census Area: 5

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

A total of 54,820 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,213 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 40 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and two others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Ten of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 551 inpatient and 38 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 98,265 first dose and 31,675 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,520,206 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

