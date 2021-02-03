Advertisement

Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 children, brother

This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Jarron Deajon Pridgeon.(Muskogee County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:34 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A 25-year-old Oklahoma man remained in custody Wednesday on first-degree murder complaints for the killings of his brother and five young children, police said.

Police in Muskogee said they don’t yet know why Jarron Deajon Pridgeon fatally shot Javarion Lee, 24, or the children, the oldest of whom was 9. The children’s mother, Brittany Anderson, was also wounded in the shootings early Tuesday and was hospitalized in Tulsa.

Police identified the slain children as Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; and Que’dynce Anderson, 9.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Pridgeon’s behalf.

Pridgeon and the victims lived in the home where the shootings occurred, Muskogee police said. Neighbors told the Muskogee Phoenix that they had only recently moved to the home but that the children were often outside playing.

Raven Anderson, who is an aunt to the children, told Tulsa TV station KOTV that Pridgeon was the father of three of the slain children.

“They were great kids, they were smart, full of happiness, energy. They were, they just loved life,” she said. “Honestly it would just be great if everyone just continued to pray.”

Muskogee is a city of just under 40,000 people about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 deaths, 140 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Anchorage fire crews respond to a call near Russian Jack Park.
Multiple people pulled from fire at Russian Jack Park apartment complex
KTUU
Flags across the state to be at half-staff to remember former state Rep. Cynthia Toohey
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
Healthy Living: Brittany Kuzma's story
Healthy Living: “My brain was dying,” Local woman shares her story of recovering from a rare autoimmune disease

Latest News

Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
‘Mank’ leads Golden Globe nominees with 6; Netflix dominates
Toilet gardens to stay in Potsdam, N.Y.
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after defending the building on Jan. 6 against...
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Advocates push for truckers to get vaccinated earlier
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Push to get truckers vaccinated