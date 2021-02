ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Pet Project feature is Blueberry. An adult female cat with a curious and adventurous personality.

According to Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager, Aimee Everett, Blueberry warms up quickly to new friends and loves to cuddle. She said Blueberry is a funny little soul and definitely will brighten up her new family’s life.

