Pet Project: Wigglesworth

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Pet Project feature is a 3-year old pit mix named Wigglesworth from Barrow.

Wigglesworth is a friendly and happy go lucky boy looking for a forever home. He does well with people and dogs but would be trouble to cats and small animals said Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager, Aimee Everett. She also said he’s an active guy but knows how to chill around the house.

