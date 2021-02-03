Advertisement

Pet Project: Wigglesworth

Wigglesworth
Wigglesworth(Alaska SPCA)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Pet Project feature is a 3-year old pit mix named Wigglesworth from Barrow.

Wigglesworth is a friendly and happy go lucky boy looking for a forever home. He does well with people and dogs but would be trouble to cats and small animals said Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager, Aimee Everett. She also said he’s an active guy but knows how to chill around the house.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 deaths, 140 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Anchorage fire crews respond to a call near Russian Jack Park.
Multiple people pulled from fire at Russian Jack Park apartment complex
KTUU
Flags across the state to be at half-staff to remember former state Rep. Cynthia Toohey
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
Healthy Living: Brittany Kuzma's story
Healthy Living: “My brain was dying,” Local woman shares her story of recovering from a rare autoimmune disease

Latest News

Blueberry
Pet Project: Blueberry
Pet project
Pet Project: Sirius
Charlie in his "Fur"ever home.
Alaska SPCA Pet Project success stories
Pet project feature Sinatra
Pet Project: Sinatra