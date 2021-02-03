Senate Finance Committee hears about debt, deficit and shrinking corporate income tax revenue

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the past week, the Senate Finance Committee has been reviewing the governor’s budget proposal, looking at the state’s fiscal picture and its available revenues. The presentations have shown the stark choices facing lawmakers.

Neil Steininger, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, spoke about the governor’s proposed budget on Friday. The budget calls for $259 million in reductions, a yet-to-be-seen bond package, and two big dividends in 2021.

Steininger showed the committee that there would be a roughly $40 million budget deficit if no Permanent Fund dividend is paid in 2021. That deficit grows to well over $2 billion with $5,000 in dividends paid to Alaskans.

The proposed budget would draw heavily from the Permanent Fund to bridge that gap. Gov. Mike Dunleavy says that’s needed to get Alaska back on its feet from the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime budget for a once-in-a-lifetime disaster,” he said in his annual State of the State address.

But that would overdraw the Permanent Fund over $3 billion beyond a sustainable structure established in 2018.

Pat Pitney, the former head of the nonpartisan Legislative Finance Division, told lawmakers last April that for every $1 billion they take out of the fund, Alaskans would lose $50 million per year in investment earnings, forever.

“Any overdrawing of the Earnings Reserve is not going to be viewed favorably by ratings analysts,” said Devin Mitchell, the state of Alaska’s debt manager, on Tuesday.

In the past five years, the three major credit ratings agencies have downgraded Alaska’s credit score a total of ten times. Interest rates are low, but a lower credit score would increase the state’s cost of borrowing.

The governor’s hope, along with many in the Legislature, is that the dividend question can be answered in 2021.

The size of the annual PFD has dominated debate in the Legislature for the past five years. The governor has proposed putting a new PFD process in the constitution and changing the dividend formula after it’s approved by an advisory vote.

Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, said on Thursday that there has been a growing acceptance that a comprehensive fiscal package could include smaller dividends as well as new taxes on Alaskans and industry. It would need to be seen as fair to be accepted, he said.

“I don’t hear anyone talking about the idea of cutting our way to a balanced budget. I hear no one saying that,” Micciche added.

The governor’s fiscal plan calls for $400 million to be cut over the next two fiscal years. Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, sounded skeptical that that was possible.

He said Alaska faces a not-so-idyllic fiscal future. “It’s not going to be endless dividends for everybody and no taxes and a world of utopia, because it doesn’t exist,” Stedman said.

To balance the budget for the fiscal year that starts next July, the governor also assumes new revenue measures will be implemented that would bring in $1.2 billion alongside his PFD formula change. There hasn’t been direction from Dunleavy where those new revenues should come from.

The governor wants the Permanent Fund dividend question answered first before turning to statewide revenues.

Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, said the Legislature would need to approve new taxes months before they start flowing into state coffers. He is skeptical the Legislature is capable of doing that.

“That’s where the inertia has been,” he said. “That’s what’s happened in the last five years and my expectation is and that’s probably going to happen again.”

Complicating matters is shrinking corporate income tax revenue. Federal coronavirus legislation passed in 2020 included a provision that allows public corporations to reduce their tax burden to help them operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wielechowski, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said his office has estimated that tax change will cost the state $160 million over the next two years. He is asking that the Dunleavy administration review whether the Legislature is required to appropriate the money to pay back the corporations

Larry Persily, a former deputy revenue commissioner, said the tax cut will help companies operating in Alaska, but not the Legislature as it tries to tackle the state’s fiscal challenges.

“This isn’t the source of our problems, this isn’t the biggest one of our problems,” he said. “I guess I feel bad, it’s piling on.”

