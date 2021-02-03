Snow tapers of, with clearing skies into the night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow has tapered off across Southcentral, with many locations seeing anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. Lower amounts fell across the Kenai, as the heaviest band situated itself right over Anchorage and the Mat-Su valley. Although the snow has ended, visibility will likely continue to remain an issue for the first part of the day. This comes thanks to the dry light snow that fell overnight into early this morning. The snow can easily be picked up by passing vehicles, leading to reduced visibility on the roads.

Cloudy skies will stick with us for much of the day, with some peaks of sunshine possible towards the latter portion of the afternoon and early evening. This comes as a high pressure ridge noses itself into Southcentral, leading to clearing skies overnight. With clearer skies expected, temperatures will fall into the single digits with some patchy freezing fog likely by morning.

Enjoy the sunshine that will be prevalent Thursday, because clouds will make a quick return to the region starting Friday. This comes ahead of our next storm system which will bring a return to snow overnight Friday into Saturday.

As for temperatures, this month looks to finally usher in the winter temps that have been largely absent from the state this year.

