Anchorage area athletes sign to play college sports

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Putting the pen to paper and officially going from a high school athlete to a college athlete is a major accomplishment. Many Anchorage area athletes did that Wednesday, both over Zoom and in person.

Josh Rolston from Chugiak High School has committed to Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, for football. Rolston said that he chose the school because “it’s about 45 minutes away from my grandma and grandpa’s house and they have a good football program there, and they have a pretty good spot for me on the team that I know I can earn a position there.” Right now Rolston is currently undecided on what he will be studying.

Georgie and Georgia Mageo from East High School have committed to play for Valley City State in Bismark, North Dakota, for football. They both are undecided in what to major in.

“I got many scholarship offers from different divisions; I decided to continue my football career at VCSU because I get to play with [my brother] for the next four years of our lives,” Georgie Mageo said.

Joining the Mageo brothers to play football at Valley City State are Loke Iese, Landon Maloney and Chahon Faralan Taylor, who all are from South High School. Iese intends to study sports management, Taylor, computer sciences, and Maloney is undecided.

Elijah Bowden with South High School has committed to Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for football.

“It feels amazing, I have been waiting for this moment ever since my freshmen year been wanting to go play college football at the next level, I am proud to have this opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at Presentation,” he said. Bowden says right now he is looking into majoring in business.

Dylan Maltby with South High School has committed to Heston College in Kansas for baseball. Maltby is currently undecided on what he will be studying.

Kellen Curtis with South High School has committed to Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, for football. “I really enjoyed the facilities and coaches but it is a good program and I thought it was going to fit me well, I felt like the coaches weren’t just saying things to sugarcoat it they really wanted me,” he said. Right now Curtis is looking to major in sports management.

Quincey Hartwell Mckoy with South High has committed to Dickinson State in Dickinson, North Dakota, for football, Mckoy saying that it was his best option for schooling, “and because I get a chance to play with my brother again because my brother goes there as well.” Hartwell Mckoy is currently undecided on what he will be studying.

Maddux Soland with South High has committed to Fullerton College in Fullerton, California, for football. Soland is currently looking to study theater.

Joining Soland at Fullerton College is Connor Love, who is looking to major in business.

Jackson Harmon has committed to Montana State in Bozeman, Montana, for football, Harmon said, “it was a very long and rough ride to finally commit and be apart of that family it is a big relief off my shoulders.” Harmon is planning on studying computer science.

If you know a high school athlete that has signed a national letter of intent please send an email sports@ktuu.com

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.