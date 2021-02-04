Anchorage grand jury indicts man for killing of his wife in January

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 33-year-old Anchorage man has been indicted for the murder of his wife on Jan. 2.

An Anchorage grand jury indicted Adam Daniel Fleischman for the killing of Cassondra Fleischman at their home on the 5900 block of East 6th Ave. in Anchorage.

In a Nixle alert, police say they arrived on the scene to find Cassondra Fleischman inside the home with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was declared dead at the scene.

Anchorage police say Adam Fleischman stayed on the scene and was later arrested.

The Alaska Department of Law says Adam Fleischman was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. If convicted, he could spend up to 99 years in prison.

Fleischman is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on Thursday.

