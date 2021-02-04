Advertisement

Anchorage woman accused of killing child, stabbing brother indicted on multiple charges

(KBTX)
By Malia Barto
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:11 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a woman on several counts of murder, manslaughter and assault.

Marley Joli Marque, 29, was accused of killing her 5-year-old son last November in a Russian Jack Park neighborhood. She was also accused of stabbing her brother, Simon Sizemore, 26, and assaulting two Anchorage Police Department officers.

Marque was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault.

If convicted at her trial, Marque could face up to 99 years in prison for each murder charge, 20 years for the manslaughter charge, 20 years for the first-degree assault charge and 5 years for each third-degree assault charge.

Marque’s arraignment before the Superior Court is set to take place Friday. She is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

