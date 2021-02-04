Advertisement

Animals are being dumped outside in cold near Anchorage Animal Care and Control, staff say

Cat left out in the cold abandoned by owner for staff at shelter to find.
Cat left out in the cold abandoned by owner for staff at shelter to find.
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:54 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In two separate situations, an elderly dog and a cat were both dumped outside in the cold in front of the Anchorage Animal Care and Control building.

“Any of those animals could have died if they had not been found in time, then they could have frozen,” said Laura Atwood, public relations specialist at the shelter, “especially that cat, it was negative eight out that morning that we found her.”

Atwood said staff members found a cardboard box with only a towel in it by the front doors of the building when they got to work. But the box was empty, they knew the animal inside must have escaped, so they waited outside until they heard a loud meow and then saw a cat. They decided to stay very still to see if the cat would walk through the front doors to go inside where it was warm, and the cat did.

The elderly dog was found in the gated play area to the left of the front doors. Atwood said she did not know just how long the dog had been there, but when they found him he was shivering and appeared to be cold.

“Clearly no animal should be out in this kind of weather, without shelter for any length of time, so any of those animals that are left outside in this type of weather are at risk of dying, they could die of exposure, and especially older animals,” said Atwood.

And just a few days ago, Atwood said a good samaritan brought in two puppies that were found next to a dumpster in a cage with a piece of material draped across it. The man told Atwood when he walked up to the dumpster he could hear faint crying. That’s when he discovered two puppies, scared and cold.

Atwood said if you need to surrender an animal for whatever reason all a person needs to do is schedule an appointment at 907-343-8122 and fill out some paperwork.

Atwood also said this is safer for the animal than dumping them out in the cold in these temperatures, plus it’s illegal.

“It is illegal to abandon your animal, so actually abandoning your animal is where there could be potential repercussions, so bring your animal to us, this is what we do, this is one of the many services we offer our community,” said Atwood.

Anchorage Animal Care and Control is open Monday thru Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

