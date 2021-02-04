Annual report estimates 1.42 billion chicken wings will be consumed during Super Bowl LV

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pandemic has stood in the way of many things, but according to the National Chicken Council’s annual chicken report, nothing stands in the way between Americans and chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday.

Somehow, the number of chicken wings consumed goes up every year without fail. The chicken report estimates about 20 million more drums and flats will be consumed for Super Bowl LV than last year’s contest. That’s a total of about 1.42 billion chicken wings.

It’s safe to say one shouldn’t worry about their favorite chicken joint running out of wings this year, because they know what’s coming: their biggest day of the year. At That Wing Place, owners Jason and Adrienne Evans said they already have 4,000 pounds ready to go, with more on the way.

“Last year, we pushed out roughly 2,000 pounds of chicken in a four hour period,” Jason Evans said. “So we pushed out a lot of chicken. We’re expecting to do that probably — we’re preparing to do that, plus a little increase — hopefully.”

If the chicken report lies, which so far it has not, they probably will sell a little bit more.

Some of the optimism at That Wing Place actually comes from the fact that so many deliveries to individual parties being expected. Adrienne Evans is hoping gathering limitations might work in their favor.

Putting out so much more chicken in such a little time takes more cooks. Right now, they count towards their capacity totals under municipal emergency orders. It’s a challenge their used to by now, and are planning accordingly by bringing in more runners to bring food to people outside instead of them coming inside.

They’ve got nine flat screens hooked up to DirecTV, the Evans said they’re going to do everything they can to have people safely watch the game.

With so many people inevitably ordering their wings to be eaten at home, Adrienne Evans hopes people will understand what restaurants have to do to keep up.

“Normally on a busy Friday, you’re going to have maybe a couple dozen people in line in front of you,” she said. “Super Bowl, you’re gonna have a hundred people in line in front of you. Be patient, be calm, call ahead. You know with the extent, you know with all the cleaning and stuff you have to do for COVID it might take a little longer.”

