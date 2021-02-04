Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s releases new ice cream collection with 7 flavors

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB...
Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.(Ben & Jerry's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:06 AM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get your spoons ready because Ben & Jerry’s just released its first ice cream collection of 2021.

The Vermont-based ice cream company is no stranger to creating new flavors.

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.

To top it all off, each pint is finished with a layer of chocolate ganache and chunks of candy.

The entire collection is available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run traffic collision
Coronavirus
No new deaths, 226 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Wednesday
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Anchorage woman accused of killing child, stabbing brother indicted on multiple charges
COVID-19 vaccine used at Alaska Native Medical Center
Doctors say avoid over-the-counter pain medication before getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Latest News

The book is called “Beautiful Things” and will center on Hunter Biden’s well-publicized...
Hunter Biden’s memoir ‘Beautiful Things’ out in April
More than 31 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. so far, according to the...
US rushes to catch up in the race to detect coronavirus mutations
The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer.”
Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID
State health leaders say the pandemic is increasing drug overdoses at an alarming rate and...
McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis
The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious...
US Marshals deputy shot, suspect killed in Baltimore