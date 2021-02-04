Advertisement

Canada bans cruise vessels until Feb. 28, 2022

Travel experts say January and February is usually not the time most people want to hit the seas and cruise. However, this year, January is becoming a popular time to book a cruise.(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:41 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TORONTO (AP) - Canada is banning all cruise vessels in Canadian waters until Feb. 28, 2022.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says cruise vessels carrying 100 or more people will remain prohibited from operating in Canadian waters. Alghabra says they pose a risk to health care systems. Vessels carrying more than 12 people are still prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters.

The temporary measures were scheduled to end on February 28, 2021. Those who do not comply are subject to fines.

