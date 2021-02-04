Canada imposes lengthy cruise ship ban, likely ending Alaska summer sailing season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Canada has imposed a new ban on large cruise ships until February of 2022, likely ending Alaska’s summer sailing season.

The ban means that pleasure crafts with 100 or more people are unable to stop in Canada on their way to Alaska. Under federal law, foreign-flagged ships are not allowed to sail directly between two U.S. ports and need to stop off in a second country.

Canada’s ban was announced Thursday morning and likely ends Alaska’s summer cruise ship season which provides a critical source of revenue for the state economy.

Robert Venables, the executive director of Southeast Conference, said his phone lit up with calls when the announcement was made. He said that he would be lobbying Alaska’s congressional delegation to try to make an exemption to one federal law that impacts cruise ship sailings in hopes that some could still arrive in Alaska.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development has said that Southeast Alaska has been the most negatively impacted region in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutting down of the 2020 cruise ship season.

A second-year without cruise ships would mean that communities and small businesses will go 31 months without a critical source of revenue, Venables said.

Cruise industry watchers already had a bleak outlook for Alaska’s 2021 summer cruise ship season as the start date kept being pushed back.

Venables said he had been told that the ban would not impact the Alaska Marine Highway System that sails through Canadian waters to Bellingham.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.