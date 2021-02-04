Advertisement

Deep Space Food Challenge: NASA offers $500,000 for systems to feed astronauts on way to Mars

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:29 AM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is offering thousands of dollars to people who can come up with some healthy and sustainable food for space.

The space agency has started the Deep Space Food Challenge.

Participants will design nutritious food systems for missions to Mars and beyond.

People in the United States can compete for up to $500,000.

NASA says the food must meet the caloric and nutritional requirements for the astronauts.

This is the first phase of the competition.

Phase two could include a kitchen demonstration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run traffic collision
Anchorage woman accused of killing child, stabbing brother indicted on multiple charges
Coronavirus
No new deaths, 226 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Wednesday
COVID-19 vaccine used at Alaska Native Medical Center
Doctors say avoid over-the-counter pain medication before getting vaccinated for COVID-19
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him

Latest News

Voting company Smartmatic files $2.7 billion libel suit against Fox News, Fox hosts, Rudy...
Voting company Smartmatic sues Fox, Giuliani over election fraud claims
State health leaders say the pandemic is increasing drug overdoses at an alarming rate and...
McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
Steven Downs, accused of the rape and murder of Sophie Sergie, in 1993, appeared in court this...
Police error prompts call to toss evidence in Alaska killing