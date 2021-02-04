Doctors say avoid over-the-counter pain medication before getting vaccinated for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As more people in Alaska get vaccinated against COVID-19, doctors say they are hearing some frequent questions.

In a Science ECHO Zoom session Wednesday, Dr. Liz Ohlsen with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, said while serious allergic reactions to the vaccine are very rare, people who experience them should not get a second dose. But Ohlsen said she is frequently asked if people who have a more mild reaction are safe to get a second shot.

“My understanding of the CDC guidelines is that it’s fine for you to get the second dose,” said Ohlsen. “The swelling in the arm, the redness in the arm, those are part of the expected side effects and so those are not the severe allergic reactions that we are talking about.”

State Epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said he’s also been asked about taking-over-the-counter pain medication before getting vaccinated for COVID-19. McLaughlin said there’s a good reason why that’s a bad idea: the medication might make the vaccine less effective.

“You don’t want to give yourself Tylenol or ibuprofen or anything before getting the vaccine,” he said. “Because there is some question about whether or not things like ibuprofen might actually blunt your immune response to the vaccine.”

McLaughlin said it’s fine to take pain medication afterward if you feel sore at the injection site or develop a slight fever. And there’s no need to stop most medications you take regularly before getting vaccinated.

