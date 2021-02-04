Advertisement

Doctors say avoid over-the-counter pain medication before getting vaccinated for COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine used at Alaska Native Medical Center
COVID-19 vaccine used at Alaska Native Medical Center
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:57 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As more people in Alaska get vaccinated against COVID-19, doctors say they are hearing some frequent questions.

In a Science ECHO Zoom session Wednesday, Dr. Liz Ohlsen with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, said while serious allergic reactions to the vaccine are very rare, people who experience them should not get a second dose. But Ohlsen said she is frequently asked if people who have a more mild reaction are safe to get a second shot.

“My understanding of the CDC guidelines is that it’s fine for you to get the second dose,” said Ohlsen. “The swelling in the arm, the redness in the arm, those are part of the expected side effects and so those are not the severe allergic reactions that we are talking about.”

State Epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said he’s also been asked about taking-over-the-counter pain medication before getting vaccinated for COVID-19. McLaughlin said there’s a good reason why that’s a bad idea: the medication might make the vaccine less effective.

“You don’t want to give yourself Tylenol or ibuprofen or anything before getting the vaccine,” he said. “Because there is some question about whether or not things like ibuprofen might actually blunt your immune response to the vaccine.”

McLaughlin said it’s fine to take pain medication afterward if you feel sore at the injection site or develop a slight fever. And there’s no need to stop most medications you take regularly before getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 deaths, 140 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Anchorage fire crews respond to a call near Russian Jack Park.
Multiple people pulled from fire at Russian Jack Park apartment complex
KTUU
Flags across the state to be at half-staff to remember former state Rep. Cynthia Toohey
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
Healthy Living: Brittany Kuzma's story
Healthy Living: “My brain was dying,” Local woman shares her story of recovering from a rare autoimmune disease

Latest News

Anchorage woman accused of killing child, stabbing brother indicted on multiple charges
Seeds of Change helps young employees grow job skills.
Seeds of Change takes its annual fundraiser online
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run traffic collision