Advertisement

Get a sneak peek of the commercials airing during Super Bowl LV

By Elinor Baty
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:57 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s no secret, the Super Bowl has become synonymous with ads and a big, glorified halftime show. This year, like many things, the Super Bowl ads will look a bit different. Typical big spenders Budweiser, Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Ford are opting out of the Super Bowl and are spending their money elsewhere.

Last year, nearly one million people tuned into the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers in Super Bowl 54. And this year as the Buccaneers take on the defending champions, it should be no different. Due to the sheer amount of people who tune in to the big game, companies want their products in the spotlight, but it comes at a cost. According to USA Today’s ad meter, the cost of a 30-second spot during the 2021 Super Bowl on CBS ranges from $5.5 million to $5.6 million.

After spending that much money on a 30-second slot, the commercials better be good right? A preview of some of those ads are above.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds people that the safest way to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday is at home with people you live with. For more information on reducing the risk of COVID-19,visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 deaths, 140 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Anchorage fire crews respond to a call near Russian Jack Park.
Multiple people pulled from fire at Russian Jack Park apartment complex
KTUU
Flags across the state to be at half-staff to remember former state Rep. Cynthia Toohey
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
Healthy Living: Brittany Kuzma's story
Healthy Living: “My brain was dying,” Local woman shares her story of recovering from a rare autoimmune disease

Latest News

Cat left out in the cold abandoned by owner for staff at shelter to find.
Animals are being dumped outside in cold near Anchorage Animal Care and Control, staff say
Bill and Philip Badger taking time to visit in-person on Wednesday afternoon, at the Anchorage...
Anchorage Pioneer Home resumes limited visitation
Alaska is projected to see some economic recovery in 2021.
Forecasting Alaska: Economists say jobs recovery could be 3 or more years away
Anchorage woman accused of killing child, stabbing brother indicted on multiple charges