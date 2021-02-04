Get a sneak peek of the commercials airing during Super Bowl LV

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s no secret, the Super Bowl has become synonymous with ads and a big, glorified halftime show. This year, like many things, the Super Bowl ads will look a bit different. Typical big spenders Budweiser, Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Ford are opting out of the Super Bowl and are spending their money elsewhere.

Last year, nearly one million people tuned into the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers in Super Bowl 54. And this year as the Buccaneers take on the defending champions, it should be no different. Due to the sheer amount of people who tune in to the big game, companies want their products in the spotlight, but it comes at a cost. According to USA Today’s ad meter, the cost of a 30-second spot during the 2021 Super Bowl on CBS ranges from $5.5 million to $5.6 million.

After spending that much money on a 30-second slot, the commercials better be good right? A preview of some of those ads are above.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds people that the safest way to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday is at home with people you live with. For more information on reducing the risk of COVID-19,visit the CDC’s website.

