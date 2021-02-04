Advertisement

Maskless man pulls gun, steals chicken from Calif. restaurant

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:14 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASADENA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Employees at a Southern California restaurant are still trying to make sense of what happened there Wednesday night.

A customer pulled a gun when he was asked to put on a mask, and then he decided to rob the place – though he didn’t want money.

Employees said the trouble began when the maskless man walked into Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena and got angry when the cashier asked him to put on a mask.

“He said, ‘Why don’t you come over here and tell me to my face,’ and he told him again, ‘Just put a mask on,’” said cook Robert Gonzalez.

Employees said the man was so upset that he pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. It was all caught on the restaurant’s surveillance cameras.

“Then he came back towards the kitchen, and he said, pointing the gun at me, pretty much said, ‘Put all the chicken in the bag,’” Gonzalez said.

There was plenty of chicken in the kitchen, but no bag. So, the man grabbed a couple of to-go orders while the employees ran out the back door.

No one was harmed in the incident, but employees are admittedly a little confused.

“I understand our chicken is good, but I mean … that’s some expensive chicken he’s got there,” Gonzalez said. “It was just pretty stupid and crazy at the same time.”

The Pasadena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are looking for the suspect.

