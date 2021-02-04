Over 55,000 people have had COVID-19 in Alaska, 184 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska. Twenty-six of the new cases were reported in nonresidents.

For the second day in a row, no new deaths were reported by DHSS. As it stands, the state death total is at 277 residents and two nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 35

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 20

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 32

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 4

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Petersburg Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 37

Dillingham Census Area: 3

Kusilvak Census Area: 17

A total of 55,005 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,214 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 41 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and two others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Ten of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 537 inpatient and 33 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 99,814 first dose and 34,192 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,529,566 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

