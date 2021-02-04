Passengers react to new federal mask mandate for public transportation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Airports and airlines already require passengers to wear masks throughout travel. The federal government has now made it law. Exceptions to the new mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include children under the age of two, people with disabilities who cannot wear a mask or safely wear a mask.

The Tarries family is glad to see each other, even if faces are covered.

“I think it’s important to be safe,” Elizabeth Tarries after she and her family flew into Anchorage from Portland.

Face coverings are still required on commercial flights and inside airport terminals like Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

“I have no problem with it, we have to get this under control,” said Kodiak’s Fru Fin. “It’s a small sacrifice to make.”

It’s not just air travel that’s impacted by the changes. Similar rules apply to the Alaska Marine Highway System, along with other modes of public transportation between cities, and states. Those include trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares.

According to the Alaska Department of Transportation, travelers are still allowed to eat at the airport. However, they must put the mask back on between bites of food and sips of a drink.

“Sometimes the in-between bites seem a bit ridiculous, especially for the little kids,” said Tarries.

Violators could be removed from the property, and be subject to federal penalties. But the CDC mandate does not say what those are.

The new federal rules only cover commercial airports, not general aviation ones, such as Merrill Field.

