Police error prompts call to toss evidence in Alaska killing

Steven Downs, accused of the rape and murder of Sophie Sergie, in 1993, appeared in court this...
Steven Downs, accused of the rape and murder of Sophie Sergie, in 1993, appeared in court this morning, August 16th, 2019, for his second bail hearing since being extradited to Alaska. (John Dougherty/KTVF) (KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:40 AM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (AP) - An attorney for a former Maine resident who is facing trial for an Alaska killing is trying to exclude evidence due to misinformation from police.

Steven Downs, formerly of Auburn, was charged for the 1993 rape and killing of Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. Authorities arrested Downs in Maine in 2019 after the case sat dormant for years. The second day of hearings in the case took place Tuesday.

Alaska State Police Trooper Randel McPherron said some of the information contained in affidavits used to secure search warrants was false.

