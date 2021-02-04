Advertisement

Seeds of Change takes its annual fundraiser online

Seeds of Change helps young employees grow job skills.
Seeds of Change helps young employees grow job skills.(Alaska's News Source)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:15 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Seeds of Change is doing its annual fundraiser virtually this year.

Run through Alaska Behavior Health, ASC helps Anchorage youth by teaching job and personal skills in their hydroponic garden.

“The idea is that we have 16 to 24-year-olds maybe this is their first job, maybe they’ve had some barriers to getting a job elsewhere and they need help building skills or finding otherways into the workforce,” says Sara Renard, a lead greenhouse grower and co-ordinator. “Sometimes we have single moms and they need help. We work with at-risk youth or transition-aged youth and for most of them this is their first job.”

And it is a real job, Renard says they work hard to communicate expectations and give people a safe place to learn and grow.

Renard says this year is bittersweet, while they won’t be able to host the fundraiser at the garden and give tours because of COVID-19 precautions, they may be able to reach more people online.

Renard says this year’s fundraiser will be a chance to hear from the youth impacted by the program.

They will also offer various workshops including how to make fermented food, cooking with Alaska grown products and starting at-home hydroponics. There will also be virtual dancing.

Renard will also be a host of the fundraiser on Feb. 10 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. tickets are available at Eventbrite, she also says you can donate through Pick. Click. Give.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 deaths, 140 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Anchorage fire crews respond to a call near Russian Jack Park.
Multiple people pulled from fire at Russian Jack Park apartment complex
KTUU
Flags across the state to be at half-staff to remember former state Rep. Cynthia Toohey
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
Healthy Living: Brittany Kuzma's story
Healthy Living: “My brain was dying,” Local woman shares her story of recovering from a rare autoimmune disease

Latest News

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Police looking for suspect involved in hit and run traffic collision
Coronavirus
No new deaths, 226 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Wednesday
A view from outside the Alaska Medical Library located inside the UAA APU Consortium Library.
Alaska Medical Library spreads pandemic knowledge near and far