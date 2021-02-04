Seeds of Change takes its annual fundraiser online

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Seeds of Change is doing its annual fundraiser virtually this year.

Run through Alaska Behavior Health, ASC helps Anchorage youth by teaching job and personal skills in their hydroponic garden.

“The idea is that we have 16 to 24-year-olds maybe this is their first job, maybe they’ve had some barriers to getting a job elsewhere and they need help building skills or finding otherways into the workforce,” says Sara Renard, a lead greenhouse grower and co-ordinator. “Sometimes we have single moms and they need help. We work with at-risk youth or transition-aged youth and for most of them this is their first job.”

And it is a real job, Renard says they work hard to communicate expectations and give people a safe place to learn and grow.

Renard says this year is bittersweet, while they won’t be able to host the fundraiser at the garden and give tours because of COVID-19 precautions, they may be able to reach more people online.

Renard says this year’s fundraiser will be a chance to hear from the youth impacted by the program.

They will also offer various workshops including how to make fermented food, cooking with Alaska grown products and starting at-home hydroponics. There will also be virtual dancing.

Renard will also be a host of the fundraiser on Feb. 10 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. tickets are available at Eventbrite, she also says you can donate through Pick. Click. Give.

