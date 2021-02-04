Advertisement

Some top baby foods contain toxic metals

A congressional report found some leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with...
A congressional report found some leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.(Source: CNN, KCAL/KCBS, KGO)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) – A congressional investigation has found that leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

The report by the House subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy says dangerous levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury exist in some baby foods.

These metals can cause devastating damage to a developing baby’s brain.

The Food and Drug Administration has not set a minimum level for heavy metals in most infant food.

But internal testing from Gerber, Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation, Nurture and Hain Celestial Group showed there were levels of heavy metals that exceeded the FDA limits set for bottled water.

Most of the manufacturers only test the ingredients and not the finished product.

Before seeing the report, all the manufacturers said their food is rigorously tested and meets their safety standards.

The FDA said it is reviewing the report’s findings.

The report recommends the agency start standardizing levels for each toxic metal and do mandatory testing of any baby food product before it hits the shelves.

