Some vaccines reserved for Juneau homebound seniors

(WBAY)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:34 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some of the vaccines reserved for the people of Juneau in February are being saved for homebound seniors, the City and Borough of Juneau said.

The vaccines are allocated to Juneau from the state, according to a release.

The City and Borough is collaborating with multiple organizations that work with homebound seniors to set up vaccine appointments.

Homebound seniors not served by Hospice and Home Care of Juneau, Catholic Community Service Meals on Wheels, COMPASS Homecare or Cornerstone Home Care can make a vaccine appointment by calling (907) 465-3353.

People in the Juneau area who are 65 or older and not homebound can make an appointment to get a first dose on Feb. 11 or 12 here or by calling (907) 586-6000.

