Stubborn skies: Cloudy conditions remain across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Like the uninvited house guest, overcast skies continue to stick around Southcentral. Despite the system that brought us the clouds and snow already moving into Canada, the clouds continue to remain. The big question of the day is will we see clouds clear out into the afternoon hours. It’s a challenging one, as the atmosphere on top of us remains pretty stable and quiet, with the clouds lingering well into Southwest Alaska. For us to see clearing skies here in Southcentral, we will need clouds to quickly clear Southwest.

Even if we see some sunshine through the day, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the teens. Today marks the 11th consecutive day of temperatures below freezing. A streak which will certainly pass our longest so far this season of 13 straight days back in December. Winter has been largely absent from the Last Frontier this season, but some changes are on the horizon, which promise even colder conditions in the days ahead.

Before that cold arrives, we’ll see a slow climb to the 20s. This comes ahead of our next storm system which will bring us a glancing blow of snow showers Friday night into early Saturday. Enjoy that brief “warming” trend, as temperatures will quickly fall into next week. Signs are pointing to this likely being the coldest air we’ve seen all season, with some days struggling to climb out of the single digits.

Have a Happy Thursday!

