Weather Lab: Kasuun Elementary students learn about weather balloons

By Melissa Frey
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:45 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The fourth graders in Ms. Mucha’s class are learning about weather this year. They have been watching our weekly weather lab segments on Alaska’s News Source but this week it was their turn.

They came ready to get their meteorology questions answered, including how we forecast the weather. They learned that before we can predict the future we have to first have a really good understanding of what the weather is doing right now and we do that with weather balloons.

The students also wanted to know how weather balloons go up and down in the atmosphere, and that is our weather lab question of the week! Watch the video above for the answer.

Question of the week from Kasuun Elementary.
If you’re a teacher and would like to schedule a virtual or in-person weather presentation for your class, click here.

