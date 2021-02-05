250 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 250 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Friday. Eighty-seven of the new cases were identified in nonresidents, with a majority reported in the Aleutians East Borough.

For the third day in a row, no new deaths were reported by DHSS. Currently, the state death total is at 277 residents and two nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 44

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 14

Southeast Fairbanks Census Borough: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 52

Juneau City and Borough: 6

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 4

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 29

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 6

A total of 55,259 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,219 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 41 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and three others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Eleven of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 505 inpatient and 51 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 101,631 first dose and 37,520 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,536,911 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

This weekend will be the first that DHSS will not be updating the COVID-19 case count and deaths on weekends and holidays. Earlier this week it announced it will only update the numbers during the workweek.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.