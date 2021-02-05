Advertisement

3 officers shot responding to call in N.C.

A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
By WXII staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WXII) - Three police officers are in the hospital after a shooting.

The officers were working a shots fired report in High Point Thursday night.

Police said they saw a man on a front porch with a rifle. That man went back into the home.

Authorities said it’s unknown if the man exited the home and fired the gun, or if he shot through the front door.

All three officers suffered non-life threatening injuries. One of them may have to have surgery.

The man is currently barricaded inside the home.

