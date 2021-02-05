41 sled dog teams head out for start of annual Willow 300

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Nic Petit and his team look to claim their fourth straight Willow 300 title.

“Beautiful weather,” said Petit. “It’s nice out here, going to have fun.”

Petit is among the 41 mushers who will compete in this year’s race and is one of the veterans.

“You can tell who the rookies are, I’m one of them,” said Casui Randall, one of the 26 rookies. Race organizers say that’s a record.

“I’m nervous being a rookie. I’m excited, spent a lot of time with our dogs,” Randall said. “Just hoping to have a lot of fun with them out on the trail for 300 miles.”

The Willow 300 typically begins with a mass start across Willow Lake, but instead this year it’s taking place at Deshka Landing since the normal start line is unavailable.

Work continues on the new Willow Library at the Willow Community Center. The race usually starts behind this location.

“This is a replication of how the Iditarod start is going to be in a month,” said Race Marshal Dee Dee Jonrowe.

The Iditarod will also start and end for the first time at Deshka Landing.

The winner of the Willow 300 is expected to cross the finish line at the Sheep Creek Lodge on Saturday.

