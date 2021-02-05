A look ahead: What to expect of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly a month ago the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill took place and now just days away from opening remarks in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The members of the United States Senate will adjudicate whether Trump should be convicted of “incitement of insurrection.”

For a bit of insight and context, Alaska’s News Source spoke with our Washington D.C. correspondent Jon Decker during Friday’s Morning Edition.

As the impeachment trial nears, from a process standpoint, what can we expect to see next week?

“Well, what we can expect is about a week-long impeachment trial, which is a lot different than what we saw last year at this time for that first impeachment trial of President Trump, which lasted 21 days. We got earlier this week, the briefs were filed by the House impeachment managers all 10 of them that was actually about 70 pages in length. And then we also got the brief that was filed by President Trump’s new lawyers 14 pages and length and they detail and briefs, the argument that they’re going to put forward over the course of the trial. For house Democrats, the impeachment managers, they will argue that the President is singularly responsible for that insurrection at the Capitol on January the sixth. For the president, his lawyers will argue that this impeachment trial is unconstitutional and even if you get past the constitutional issues, they say that what the President said leading up to Jan. 6 is protected speech, speech protected by the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.’

Much of the focus of the trial will be around the events of Jan. 6, will there be witnesses? Could we even see former President Trump take the stand in his own defense?

“We learned yesterday ... that we will not see President Trump, very unlikely to see President Trump. The reason being because a request was put forward by the House Impeachment Managers to hear testimony from President Trump concerning the events of January the 6th and his lawyers sent back a very short letter to the House Impeachment Managers, short but sweet, they said thanks but no thanks. The President will not be taking part in what they call an unconstitutional trial. Will we hear witnesses? Unlikely, we did not hear any witnesses on the floor of the Senate for last year’s impeachment trial, there were no witnesses that were heard on the Senate floor for the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton in the late 1990s which I also covered. So I doubt very much we’re going to actually hear from live witnesses on the floor of the U.S. Senate we will see lots of video, however, from the events of January the 6th, you’ve already played lots of that video to your audience and I think you’re gonna see an edited version of that play before all 100 U.S. senators next week.”

When it comes to safety, obviously that’s something that’s become a bigger issue following what happened on the 6th, what has changed in D.C.? Are there any different precautions going on right now that will help protect these hearings?

“The police presence that was here in the nation’s capital leading up to the inauguration and on Inauguration Day has largely gone away but there’s still about 6,000 National Guard’s men and women who are on the streets of the nation’s capital. There is a large fence that surrounds the entire Capitol Complex that has not come down since the inauguration. There is going to be extra security that will be in place during the course of the impeachment trial. Obviously, after the events of January the 6th, the events are still fresh, in so many minds of lawmakers who will judge whether President Trump is guilty or innocent of this one article of impeachment.”

