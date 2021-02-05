AFD responds to a trailer fire in Abbott Loop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says a trailer home caught fire Friday morning; no one was hurt.

AFD says crews responded to the fire in the Abbott Loop neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. When crews arrived they saw flames coming from underneath the home, which they say made its way into the home.

AFD says no one was hurt and they believe no one was inside the home. The home has heavy damage and that the Red Cross is there to help.

Lore Road is closed at Elmore Road in both directions.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.