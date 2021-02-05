Advertisement

AFD responds to a trailer fire in Abbott Loop

The Anchorage Fire Department says a trailer home caught fire Friday morning, thankfully no one...
The Anchorage Fire Department says a trailer home caught fire Friday morning, thankfully no one was hurt.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:19 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says a trailer home caught fire Friday morning; no one was hurt.

AFD says crews responded to the fire in the Abbott Loop neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. When crews arrived they saw flames coming from underneath the home, which they say made its way into the home.

AFD says no one was hurt and they believe no one was inside the home. The home has heavy damage and that the Red Cross is there to help.

Lore Road is closed at Elmore Road in both directions.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
Plane crashes near Chitina, no survivors found
3 dead after Bear Mountain avalanche, troopers say
Marvin Abbott visits his daughter, Rachelle, in an Anchorage intensive care unit in the fall of...
Man who camped out in protest of ICU policies welcomes daughter back home
Steven Downs, accused of the rape and murder of Sophie Sergie, in 1993, appeared in court this...
Police error prompts call to toss evidence in Alaska killing
Canada imposes lengthy cruise ship ban, likely ending Alaska summer sailing season

Latest News

The Drip in Spenard features specialty drinks named after Black leaders who have helped shape...
Spenard coffee shop highlights Black leaders
With the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump set to begin Monday we get a look...
A look ahead: What to expect of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump
Coronavirus
250 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
Chitina
Plane may have broken up midair before deadly crash near Chitina