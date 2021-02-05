Alaska gas line group seeking federal funds for 1st phase

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state-sponsored corporation has proposed seeking federal infrastructure funds to advance an initial phase of a mega-gas project that would bring gas from the northern Point Thomson gas field to Fairbanks.

A resolution passed by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. board Thursday states that the corporation has identified a “strategic party” that could lead that initial phase, including pipeline development, ownership and operation. The party wasn’t identified.

The corporation president estimated the cost of the initial phase at about $5.9 billion. He says federal money would be necessary to move forward with that phase.

