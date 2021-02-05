Alaska to receive over $1.3 million in multistate opioid settlement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A $573 million opioid settlement has been reached between 47 states, including Alaska, and McKinsey & Company. Alaska will receive $1,329,482 from the settlement.

A release from the state says that for over 10 years, McKinsey & Company, one of the world’s largest consulting firms, has promoted marketing schemes and consulting services to manufacturers such as Purdue Pharma.

The complaint gives details on how the firm would advise Purdue on how to target high-volume opioid prescribers, use specific messages to have physicians prescribe more opioids to patients and circumvent pharmacy restrictions to get more high-dose prescriptions in an effort to maximize profits.

The release says that the firm began planning to delete documents and email about their work for Purdue when states began to sue Purdue.

“The opioid epidemic has led to extensive harm to Alaskans and our communities over the last 20 years,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor in a prepared statement. “Alaska has faced significant challenges and costs associated with this epidemic in the form of health care, child welfare, criminal justice, and many other programs needed to lessen the epidemic. On the social level, opioid addiction, abuse, and overdose deaths have torn families apart, damaged relationships, and eroded the social fabric of communities.”

