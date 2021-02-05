Alaska’s congressional delegation reacts to Canada’s cruise vessel ban

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sens. Dan Sullivan, Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Don Young said Canada’s cruise vessel ban “is not only unexpected—it is unacceptable.”

The delegation released a statement hours after Canada announced it will impose a new ban on large cruise ships until February 2022.

“As the state with the most extensive shared border with Canada, the Alaska Delegation has worked in good faith to seek compromise over border crossing restrictions due to COVID-19, keeping in mind the health and safety of Alaskans and Canadians. Canada’s announcement to ban all cruise sailings carrying 100 people or more traveling through Canadian waters, without so much as a courtesy conversation with the Alaska Delegation, is not only unexpected—it is unacceptable—and was certainly not a decision made with any consideration for Alaskans or our economy. We expect more from our Canadian allies,” said the delegation.

They went on to say they will look at the issue closely. Even floating the idea of changing existing laws, while " exploring all potential avenues... to ensure the cruise industry in Alaska resumes operations as soon as it is safe.”

The delegation ended their statement by saying, “We will fight to find a path forward.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.