Anchorage man indicted on several charges in Glenn Highway fatal hit-and-run

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted by a grand jury on several charges after being accused of killing a man on the Glenn Highway last month.

Brian Tyler McGee, 25, has been indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter and one count of failure to render aid. He was arrested in January for allegedly striking and killing Chase Bowerson, 26, with his vehicle.

If convicted of the crimes, McGee faces 99 years in prison for each of the murder charges, 20 years for the manslaughter charge and 10 years for the failure to render aid charge.

McGee is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court on Monday.

