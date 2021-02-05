Anchorage senior home opens to visitors after long lockdown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Anchorage home for older adults has reopened its doors to family members and others eager to see the residents after a lockdown that has lasted 11 months.

Anchorage Pioneer Home welcomed back visitors starting Wednesday. The largest state-run assisted living facility closed to outsiders in March 2020 to protect its vulnerable residents from the coronavirus.

The state operates six homes serving nearly 500 Alaska residents ages 60 and older in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Palmer, Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan. Some of the facilities have allowed visitors. But high rates of community spread and several virus outbreaks kept the Anchorage home closed to visitors until now.

