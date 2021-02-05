Advertisement

AnchorRIDES to help seniors get to vaccine appointments

(KALB)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:06 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - AnchorRIDES is offering seniors a lift to their vaccination appointments.

According to a release from the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management, Alaskans 65-years-old or older who need help getting to their vaccination appointment can call (907) 343-6543 and select option two to set up a ride after booking a vaccination appointment.

People eligible, or who want to check their eligibility status, for the vaccine in Anchorage can sign up for a shot here or by calling (907) 646-3322.

