Advertisement

Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman who they say used a megaphone to give instructions to rioters during the Capitol insurrection.

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades. Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

Prosecutors want to detain her because they say she is a flight risk and “a danger to any other person or the community.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
Plane crashes near Chitina, no survivors found
3 dead after Bear Mountain avalanche, troopers say
Marvin Abbott visits his daughter, Rachelle, in an Anchorage intensive care unit in the fall of...
Man who camped out in protest of ICU policies welcomes daughter back home
Steven Downs, accused of the rape and murder of Sophie Sergie, in 1993, appeared in court this...
Police error prompts call to toss evidence in Alaska killing
Canada imposes lengthy cruise ship ban, likely ending Alaska summer sailing season

Latest News

Chitina
Plane may have suffered a midair breakup before deadly crash near Chitina
Paul Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look over his wallet that he lost during his 13-month...
Wallet lost in Antarctica in ’60s returned to California man
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
White House, Congress focus on coronavirus-impacted jobs
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies