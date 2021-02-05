Advertisement

Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By AAMER MADHANI
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:57 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Delaware over the weekend, his first out-of-town trip since taking office. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans forgo travel as the coronavirus pandemic rages.

Biden, who has a home outside Wilmington, Delaware, has made getting the pandemic under control the central focus of the early weeks of his presidency, with much of his administration’s attention centered on improving the rollout of vaccines.

The White House, which announced Biden’s plans for travel Thursday evening, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why the president planned to travel. Any time the president travels, an entourage of support and security personnel and media travel with him.

The CDC’s guidance notes that “travel increases your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19” and the agency “recommends that you do not travel at this time.”

Biden, who flies aboard Air Force One, will avoid many of the risks of travel associated with commercial flights or traveling by bus or train. He also got his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine more than three weeks ago.

The CDC recommends that individuals who must travel first complete their vaccinations — if they’re eligible to receive them — and then wait two weeks after the second dose before departing.

Biden and his aides have been meticulous about how they go about their business as they try to reduce chances of infection among White House staffers. Mask wearing is mandatory throughout the White House complex, much of the administration is working remotely, and the duration and size of meetings has been limited.

Biden also has made few appearances outside the White House complex during the first weeks of his presidency — all for official business or to attend church.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead after Bear Mountain avalanche, troopers say
Anchorage woman accused of killing child, stabbing brother indicted on multiple charges
Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run traffic collision
COVID-19 vaccine used at Alaska Native Medical Center
Doctors say avoid over-the-counter pain medication before getting vaccinated for COVID-19
Coronavirus
No new deaths, 226 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Wednesday

Latest News

In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
Surprise tax forms reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US
The Davidson County district attorney says indictments were served on Charles Justin Boothe of...
Anchorage man indicted on several charges in Glenn Highway fatal hit-and-run
Survey and design work are already underway along one of the most heavily traveled roadways in...
Long-term plans call for major changes to the layout of Spenard Road
Willow 300
41 sled dog teams head out for start of annual Willow 300