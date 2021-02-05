Brief shot of snow into the evening hours

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Areas of patchy freezing fog are with us this morning across parts of Southcentral. Most of the fog we’re seeing is along the Knik Arm, Turnagain Arm and upper portions of the Cook Inlet. This fog will stay with us into the afternoon hours, with limited visibility, so be cautious as you head out on the roads through the day.

While we are starting off the day with many locations sitting in the single digits, temperatures will slowly climb into the mid to upper teens by the evening. Accompanying this will be an increase in clouds. This comes ahead of our next storm system that is currently impacting portions of Southwest Alaska, where 1 to 3 inches of snow can be expected. As the storm moves to the east, both the influence of the Alaska Range and a ridge of high pressure will eat away at most of the activity. We’ll still see some snow, with minor accumulation expected. Most locations will likely see up to half an inch of snow into the evening as the storm quickly moves to the east.

As the system passes, we’ll keep the warmer air around for the weekend, as highs return to the 20s for Saturday. Hopefully you’ll enjoy that and the sunshine we’ll see, as temperatures are set to take a downward tumble by the middle of next week. Our upcoming cold blast will be the coldest air this season, with many locations struggling to climb out of the single digits by the middle of the week.

Have a safe weekend!

