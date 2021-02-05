Advertisement

Dangerously cold wind chills across Alaska

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:18 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wind chills dropped to 80 below in Deadhorse late Thursday morning and stayed near that temperature through much of the day. The cold temperatures will continue across most of Alaska for the next several days with highs staying well below zero. Lows in Utqiagvik will drop to near 32 below Thursday night and only warm to 22 below for Friday.

Southcentral will see a slight warm up on Friday and Saturday but the cold returns starting Sunday. By early next week, Anchorage will see overnight lows drop below zero and daytime highs will only warm to the low teens.

No new deaths, 226 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Wednesday

