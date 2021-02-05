First-time homebuyer workshop aims to help lift community during Black History Month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year February is celebrated as Black History Month. In Alaska, there are a number of events, covering everything from health to business, even politics. One of those events scheduled for Saturday is the First-Time Homebuyers Workshop.

“A lot of times when we think about Black History Month, we think about cultural aspects or the arts aspects but we forget that what’s happening today is also Black history in the making,” says Jasmin Smith, who is coordinating the Black History Month events in Anchorage.

In many ways, home buying is a source of economic power. Even as prices rise in the state, low-interest rates have afforded those who are entering the housing market a bit more buying power.

For those looking to buy their first house, real estate can seem intimidating but Leslie Jennings, a real estate agent and community advocate, explains that’s why they are hosting this workshop.

“I think they’re going to learn about equity, they’re going to learn what it means. The difference between paying someone else rent and paying yourself rent. You know what I mean? Accruing equity. They’re going to learn about earnest money, you know you do have to come to the table with something. It’s not as scary as you might think and down payments aren’t as scary as you might think, there are programs that actually help you with the down payment.”

The First-Time Homebuyers Workshop is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday. It is free of charge but due to the ongoing pandemic, it will be held via Zoom as opposed to in-person.

