Local restaurants get ready for Super Bowl with pandemic in mind

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With Super Bowl LV on Sunday, restaurants are getting ready to cater to those game day appetites pandemic or not.

In Anchorage, the pandemic won’t be ignored at sports bars and other places to watch the game. While they’re planning to feed a lot of people, sports bars like The Peanut Farm are expecting to not make as much money as they’re used to according to its general manager, Travis Block.

“When you’re running a business, nobody wants to tell people to leave. You want them to spend money. But I’ve gotten quite accustomed to it,” Block said.

The Peanut Farm is big enough to have 200 people inside at maximum capacity under the current municipal order according to Block. Still, it won’t be the same shoulder to shoulder crowd shouting and cheering at the 72 TVs they have.

Block said they’re going to be enforcing the rules. He said there’s only sitting room, and if people start to get up and walk around they’re going to ask them to sit at their table. Any issues after that, he said they’ll have to ask people to leave.

Meanwhile, That Wing Place is still planning on putting the game on their nine flat screens, however, they’re planning on making their money mostly through delivering wings to other people’s parties.

“Last year we pushed out roughly 2,000 pounds of chicken in a four hour period. So we pushed out a lot of chicken. We’re expecting to do that probably — we’re preparing to do that, plus a little increase — hopefully,” Owner Jason Evans said.

Evans and Block both have freezers packed with thousands of pounds of chicken wings and all the other food they’re going to sell. Regardless of how in-house turnouts go, they are bringing all hands on deck to cook. Both said it’s always one of the craziest days of the year.

“Staff wise? Everybody works. People don’t get that day off,” Block said.

These restaurants are expecting large numbers of take-out and delivery orders. For those who are deciding to stay at home for the big game, they are strongly encouraged to order food well in advance.

