Advertisement

Plane crashes near Chitina, no survivors found

Chitina
Chitina(KTUU)
By Malia Barto
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:44 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A plane believed to be carrying two people crashed outside of Chitina near the Wrangell-St Elias National Park Thursday morning. No survivors were found at the crash site.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was notified of the crash around 11:41 a.m. after an emergency locator transmitter belonging to a Cessna 185 was activated, according to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

The rescue coordination center responded to the crash site, located about 13 miles northeast of Chitina in a wooded area on a gradual slope, and found the aircraft but no survivors.

Troopers and the National Park Service are attempting to gain access to the crash site to work on recovering any bodies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead after Bear Mountain avalanche, troopers say
Anchorage woman accused of killing child, stabbing brother indicted on multiple charges
Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run traffic collision
COVID-19 vaccine used at Alaska Native Medical Center
Doctors say avoid over-the-counter pain medication before getting vaccinated for COVID-19
Coronavirus
No new deaths, 226 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Wednesday

Latest News

Alaska to receive over $1.3 million in multistate opioid settlement
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
Rep. Josiah Patkotak, I-Utqiagvik, was elected speaker pro tempore of the Alaska House of...
State House selects temporary speaker
Coronavirus
Over 55,000 people have had COVID-19 in Alaska, 184 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday