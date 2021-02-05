Plane crashes near Chitina, no survivors found

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A plane believed to be carrying two people crashed outside of Chitina near the Wrangell-St Elias National Park Thursday morning. No survivors were found at the crash site.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was notified of the crash around 11:41 a.m. after an emergency locator transmitter belonging to a Cessna 185 was activated, according to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

The rescue coordination center responded to the crash site, located about 13 miles northeast of Chitina in a wooded area on a gradual slope, and found the aircraft but no survivors.

Troopers and the National Park Service are attempting to gain access to the crash site to work on recovering any bodies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

